Ann C. Winkler
Ann C. (Garrity) Winkler, 63, of Coaldale, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in the morning at her home.
Ann was the wife of Charles "Charlie" Winkler.
She was the daughter of the late Catherine (Bonner) and William Garrity and was born in Philadelphia on June 23, 1956.
Ann was a graduate of Marian High School, with the Class of 1975. She also attended Penn State where she studied home economics.
She worked as a baker for General Mills/PET, prior to her retirement.
Ann was a devout Catholic. She faithfully watched EWTN daily.
She loved her two cats, Buddy and Sweetie.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by a sister, Mary Slaby, wife of John of State College; aunt, Margaret Bonner of State College; niece, Melissa Runz, wife of Eric of State College; nephew, John Garrett Slaby of Philadelphia; cousins, Rosemary Proctor, wife of Dave of Williamsport and Anne Koliboski, wife of Doug of West Chester, Ohio.
Service: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by St. Joseph Parish of Panther Valley in Summit Hill with Fr. Allen Hoffa officiating. Internment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in White Bear.
For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 11, 2020
