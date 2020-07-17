1/1
Ann F. Didato
Ann Frances Didato
Ann Frances Didato, 83, of Albrightsville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem.
Born in Carbondale, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Helen D. (Carden) Meary.
She had been employed for 20 years in office operations at KeyBank in Newburgh, NY, before retiring.
She was a 1954 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale.
She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman of Lake Harmony.
Ann was an avid quilter.
Survived by her two children, Mary Ellen, wife of Joseph Galvin, with whom she resided, and Thomas Didato, and wife Ann Marie, of Greenfield Township; sisters, Helen, Rose Marie, Isabel, Jean and Joan; and five loving grandchildren, Erienne, Matthew, Michael, Aislinn and Maille.
She was predeceased by sisters, Margaret and Edith Mae; and a brother, Frederick.
Service: Mass of the Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, in St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony.
Viewing 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name may be sent to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201-3443; or
https://www.crs.org.


Published in Times News on Jul. 17, 2020.
July 17, 2020
Mary Ellen, Tom and Families,

So sorry to hear about your mother's passing. I have many fond memories of her in both NJ and PA and I will treasure them. I'm sorry that I will not be able to travel from Florida for the services but will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers.

Fred Neary, Jr. and Family
Fred Neary Jr
