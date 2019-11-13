|
|
Ann Marie Miller McGlinchey
Ann Marie Miller McGlinchey, 74, of Hometown, died on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. at home. She was the wife of John "Jack" McGlinchey, to whom she had been married for 26 years.
Born in Coaldale, on Dec. 6, 1944, Ann was a daughter of the late John and Helen (DeLay) Miller.
A 1962 graduate of Marian High School, she also graduated from the Central Pennsylvania Business College, Harrisburg.
For over 50 years, Ann worked as a medical secretary for and retired from the office of Dr. Collini in Newton, N.J.
She was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua, and the church's St. Vincent de Paul Society as well as a social member of the Tamaqua American Legion.
In addition to her husband, Jack, Ann is survived by daughter, Michelle Mertrud, and her husband Richard, of Wayne, N.J.; son-in-law, Larry Schwind of Glenwood, N.J.; grandchildren, Alicia Freeman, and her husband Tyler, Richard Mertrud, Reno Schwind and Kyle Schwind; great-grandson, Jason Freeman; and sister, Maureen Adamcik, and her husband, Adam, of Bethlehem.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Jacqueline Schwind.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 306 Pine Street, Tamaqua. Interment in St. Jerome Cemetery, Lombard Street, Tamaqua, will follow the Mass. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorials in Ann's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o The Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made
at www.zgfuneralhome.
com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Nov. 13, 2019