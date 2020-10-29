Mrs. Ann Smith

Mrs. Ann (Chinchar) Smith, 83, of Tuscarora, passed peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. She was the widow of Robert Smith.

She was employed by the Tuscarora garment factory for many years.

Born to the late Helen (Brennan) and John Chinchar, she lived her entire life in Tuscarora.

Ann had a true zest for life and laughter. She was a devoted Pennsylvania lottery player and looked forward to a good rub off every Christmas.

Ann's uncanny ability to bring laughter to any room she entered will be sorely missed. Her many loved ones will take comfort in memories of family vacations to the Jersey Shore, silly cards sent to her nephews, dirty jokes, wild tales of her youth, and flashes of her most prized possessions.

Surviving are a son Robert, and his partner, Patricia Fickett, and the great loves of her life, grandson, Nicholas (Minneapolis, Minnesota) and his children, Roman and Mercy; and granddaughter, Kayla (Bangor, Pennsylvania) and her partner Tim Savarese, and their daughter, Anwen.

She is also survived by her lifelong best friend and partner in troublemaking, her twin sister, Marie (Chinchar) Kupetz (Tuscarora), as well as countless nieces and nephews and extended family who loved her dearly.

She was also preceded in death by a beloved son, Danny; and three brothers, John, Daniel and Joseph.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Interment, St. Bertha's Cemetery, Tuscarora. Call 9-11 a.m. Friday.





