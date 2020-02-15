|
|
Anna Bennett
Anna Bennett, 96, of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton.
Born on Dec. 1, 1923, in Lehighton, she was the wife of the late Carl Bennett and the daughter of the late George Ferko and Anastasia (Schamach) Ferko.
She was a former member of the Mahoning Valley Country Club, where she won the woman's golf championship. She was also a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Ferko of Hazleton and her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, John Ferko, Jack Cordosa, George Ferko and Paul Ferko, as well as a sister, Julia Bauer.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements will be made by Miller Funeral Home in Lehighton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion UCC, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2020