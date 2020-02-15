Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Bennett


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Bennett Obituary
Anna Bennett
Anna Bennett, 96, of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton.
Born on Dec. 1, 1923, in Lehighton, she was the wife of the late Carl Bennett and the daughter of the late George Ferko and Anastasia (Schamach) Ferko.
She was a former member of the Mahoning Valley Country Club, where she won the woman's golf championship. She was also a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Lehighton.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Ferko of Hazleton and her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, John Ferko, Jack Cordosa, George Ferko and Paul Ferko, as well as a sister, Julia Bauer.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements will be made by Miller Funeral Home in Lehighton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion UCC, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -