Anna D. Stout
Anna D. Stout, 87, of Deer Lane, Towamensing Township, Lehighton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Maynard S. Stout. They would have been married for 69 years on May 5.
Born in Mahoning Township, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Daisy (Reber) Longacre.
She had worked at the former Barson & Bishop, Weissport. Alongside her husband, Maynard, they had operated Stout's Poultry Farm, Lehighton for 30 years.
She was a former member of the Pioneer Flower Club.
Anna loved her family and was a wonderful cook and baker.
In addition to her husband, survivors include son, Ronald M. Stout, and wife Bette; daughter, Donna M., wife of Richard Schirer Jr.; brothers, Edwin and Warren Longacre, all of Lehighton; grandsons, Jared Schirer, and wife Chrissy, and Shane Schirer, and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Spencer, Kylie and Rylee Schirer.
She was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers.
Service: All services are private. Memorials in her name may be sent to the , P.O. Box 33, Lansford, PA 18232. The Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 16, 2020