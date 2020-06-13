Anna M. Gombert
Anna M. Gombert, 95, of West Penn Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten.
She was the wife of the late Clair Gombert, who died on July 21, 1992.
Born on Feb. 25, 1925 in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Mildred (Dietz) Caffrey Sr.
She was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy, wife of Stephen Keller, RoniSue Ahner, companion of Shawn Quigley, and Timothy Scott; great-grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Wieand, Jennipher Hiester, Clair-Ann and Alexandria Ahner and Mihaleigh Grube; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan A. Scott; brothers, William Jr. and Robert Caffrey and Sister, Louise Lory.
Service: There will be a private family service. Schaeffer Funeral Home in Lehighton is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240; or any other animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Times News on Jun. 13, 2020.