Mrs. Anna M. Kemmerer
Mrs. Anna M. Kemmerer, 83 of Whitehall, formerly of Palmerton, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of Millard A. "Sonny" Kemmerer, who passed away on Sept. 8, 2017.
She worked in var-ious mills through-out the greater Lehigh Valley for over 20 years before retiring in 1998.
Born in Feb. 22, 1936, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Baldomero Marino and the late Eva (Romanyshyn) Marino.
She was a longtime member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton, where she was also very active with the pierogie bakers for many years.
Surviving are son, Peter A., and his wife, Denise, of Pottstown; a daughter Suzanne, wife of Mark Millheim of Coplay; a brother John, and his wife, Marguerite, of Slatington; four grandchildren, Todd Conway and his wife, Sarah, Aaron Kemmerer, Shelley, wife of Darin Davidson, and Brianna Parry; and two great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by brother Metro.
Service: Funeral Liturgy 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 101 Delaware Ave., Palmer-ton. Interment, St. Vladimir's Upper Ceme-tery, Palmerton. Arrange-ments by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmer-ton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church, c/o the funeral home, 178071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2019