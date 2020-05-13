Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Vorholy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Vorholy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Vorholy Obituary
Anna M. Vorholy
Anna M. (Paluch) Vorholy, 96, formerly of Palmerton, died Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Vorholy Sr., who passed in 2005.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Eva (Stomporek) Paluch.
Anna was employed by the former Allentown State Hospital, Rittersville.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Survivors: daughter-
in-law, Mrs. Carol M. Vorholy of Bethlehem; grandson, Michael J. of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by twin sons, Stanley and Michael in 1946, son, Joseph M. Jr. in 2011; sister, Stella Kutta; and brother, Marion Paluch.
Services: Private family graveside services. Interment, Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -