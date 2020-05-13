|
Anna M. Vorholy
Anna M. (Paluch) Vorholy, 96, formerly of Palmerton, died Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Vorholy Sr., who passed in 2005.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Eva (Stomporek) Paluch.
Anna was employed by the former Allentown State Hospital, Rittersville.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Survivors: daughter-
in-law, Mrs. Carol M. Vorholy of Bethlehem; grandson, Michael J. of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by twin sons, Stanley and Michael in 1946, son, Joseph M. Jr. in 2011; sister, Stella Kutta; and brother, Marion Paluch.
Services: Private family graveside services. Interment, Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2020