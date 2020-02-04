Home

Anna Mae Yushinsky


1922 - 2020
Anna Mae Yushinsky Obituary
Anna Mae Yushinsky
Anna Mae Yushinsky, 97, Quakake, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1.
Anna was born in Hazleton, on Dec. 22, 1922, a daughter of the late Mary Christina Denar.
She was wife of the late Andrew Yushinsky.
She and her husband owned and operated Andy's Bar in Tamaqua for many years.
Anna is survived by a daughter, Carol Boyer, of Quakake; a grandson, James Lawall, and his wife Karen, of Barnesville; two greatgranddaughters, Alyssa McLaughlin, and her husband Norman, of Port Carbon, and Brittany Miller, and her husband Archie, of Ashland; and two great-great-granddaughters, Ava and Ellie Miller.
Service: Interment will be private at convenience of the family.
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Times News on Feb. 4, 2020
