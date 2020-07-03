1/
Anna Marie Klotz
Mrs. Anna Marie Klotz
Mrs. Anna Marie Klotz, 81, formerly of Lehighton, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Tavares, FL.
Anna Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She attended SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Lehighton, and graduated from Lehighton Area High School in 1956.
While a sophomore in high school, she met James D. Klotz, and they were married upon graduation in 1956.
Upon James' retirement in 1997, Anna Marie and James moved to Leesburg, where they enjoyed many wonderful retirement years together. In August this year, they would have celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Stephen D., and his spouse, Dorothy, of Colleyville, TX, Michael J., and his spouse, Nancy, of Jamestown, N.C., and James C., and his spouse, June, of St. George, KS; a daughter, Karen M. Didyoung, and her spouse, Michael, of Coaldale; a brother, Marvin T. "Tom" Gombert of Bouse, AZ; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann Gelatko, and a son, Robert John.
Services: A memorial service was held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Leesburg, on Monday, June 22. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 10, in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton, at the convenience of the family, followed by interment in the parish cemetery, Lehighton. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Condolences may be sent to 150 N. Lake Drive, MFL, Leesburg, FL 34788.


Published in Times News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
