|
|
Anna Melnick
Anna Melnick, 93, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 2, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. She was the wife of the late George Melnick, who passed away May 10, 1994.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Afton and Julia (Lenyo) Piech.
She was employed by the former Atlas Powder Company and then was employed as a seamstress for various garment factories throughout the area until retiring.
She was a graduate of Coaldale High School, Class of 1944. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, where she was a past president of the Ladies Guild, a member of the church choir, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a member of the pierogi makers and was active in helping care for the Liturgical Linens.
Anna also loved cooking, baking, exercising and gardening, but especially loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are daughters, Ann Louise of Coaldale, with whom she resided, and Mary Ann Holovack, and her husband Robert, of Hometown; a brother, Michael Piech, and his wife Ann, of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Goidich and Rose Pribila; and a brother, Nicholas.
Service: A Panachida service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, followed by an Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11:30 a.m. in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Summit Hill. Call Monday, 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 3, 2020