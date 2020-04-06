|
Mrs. Anna R. Jones
Mrs. Anna R. Jones, 98, beloved mother and grandmother, a resident of Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly, formerly of Slatington, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the widow of Ralph H. Jones.
She worked in housekeeping for the Northern Lehigh School District before retiring in 1975, and previously had been employed by the former Keystone Lamp Factory, Slatington.
Born on Feb. 16, 1922, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Rohaly) Nenscel.
She a longtime member of the Slatington Baptist Church, and a member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann Marie, wife of Harry Kocher of Lehighton; two sons, William O. Jones in New York and Richard H. Jones in Florida; and two grandchildren.
Service: Private services will be held. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2020