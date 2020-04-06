Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna R. Jones


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna R. Jones Obituary
Mrs. Anna R. Jones
Mrs. Anna R. Jones, 98, beloved mother and grandmother, a resident of Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly, formerly of Slatington, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the widow of Ralph H. Jones.
She worked in housekeeping for the Northern Lehigh School District before retiring in 1975, and previously had been employed by the former Keystone Lamp Factory, Slatington.
Born on Feb. 16, 1922, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Rohaly) Nenscel.
She a longtime member of the Slatington Baptist Church, and a member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann Marie, wife of Harry Kocher of Lehighton; two sons, William O. Jones in New York and Richard H. Jones in Florida; and two grandchildren.
Service: Private services will be held. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -