Annamarie R. Digiglio Obituary
Mrs. Annamarie
R. Digiglio
Mrs. Annamarie R. Digiglio, 80, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her residence. She was the widow of William J. Digiglio, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2002.
She was employed at many garment factories throughout the area and later worked in the Panther Valley Middle School office until retiring.
Born in Nesqueh-oning, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Murlo) Eremus.
She was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, and a current member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Nesqueh-oning.
Annamarie loved playing bingo.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy, wife of Charles O'Gorman of Nesquehoning, Ann Marie Digiglio of Pittston and Regina Bretzik of Kunkletown; two sons, William of Summit Hill and Anthony of Nesque-honing; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Nicholas; two sisters, Rosemary Sojack and Dorothy Puza; and three brothers, Jerome, Daniel and Paul Eremus.
Service: Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Contributions in her name may be made to the , c/o the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at
www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 30, 2020
