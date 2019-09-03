|
|
Anne H. Trauger
Anne H. Trauger, of Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, passed away peacefully on Monday Sept. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale, at the age of 96.
Born in Belle Valley, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Hudasky) Hano.
She was also predeceased by husbands, John Prekopa, Rufus F. Lazzell, and Kenneth C. Trauger; daughter, Karen Ann Reehl; son, John Robert Lazzell; and brother, George Hano.
Anne was a 1941 graduate of Lansford High School and went on to attend the New York Phoenix Art Institute.
Her love of fashion made her perfectly suited for her career as a buyer of accessories and jewelry for the former Bright's Department Store, where she reveled in her buying excursions to New York City.
A devoted member of St. John's Slovak Lutheran Church of Lansford, Anne served on the church guild, cemetery board, as a ladies' aide member, and as secretary and historian. She also provided genealogy and Slovak to English translation services.
Anne was lovingly known as "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-
grandchildren.
She was also known for her stitch-perfect knit creations, delicious ethnic dishes and baked goods, as well as her dedication to her Slovak heritage.
Her adventurous spirit led her back to Slovakia in 1994 where she was able to reconnect with family members, with whom she remained in contact.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Charles William Reehl Jr.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Reehl) Karnish, wife of Glen Karnish, Megan (Reehl) Eagen, wife of Thomas Eagen, and Charles William Reehl III. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Austin Glen Karnish, Brenna Jennifer Karnish, Tommi Karen Eagen and Zane Joseph Eagen; and stepdaughter, Cheryl Messina.
Service: Funeral services to be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in St. John Slovak Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott St., Lansford, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter to officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment, parish cemetery, Summit Hill.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name to the church, 18232. Expressions of sympathy, or a fond memory of Anne, can be expressed by visiting
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 3, 2019