Anne L. (Thompson) DeVore Sprague
Anne L. (Thompson) DeVore Sprague, 69, of Forest Inn Road, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lehigh-
ton.
Born in East Strouds-burg, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Shirley (Knierim) Thompson.
Anne was employed in the assembly department of the former General Electric Corp. in Stroudsburg. She enjoyed movies, computer games and crocheting.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly wife of David Winters of East Stroudsburg; son, Richard DeVore of East Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren, Brandi, Amanda, Beth, Katelyn, David, Nicole and Angelina Thompson; 13 great-
grandchildren; sister, Carol and wife Terri Thompson of OR; brothers, Arthur II and wife Eileen T. of Palmerton, and Gary of FL; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Brian.
Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Online condolences can be made at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Published in Times News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
