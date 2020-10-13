Mrs. Anne L.
DeVore Sprague
Mrs. Anne L. (Thompson) DeVore Sprague, 69, of Forest Inn Road, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Summit Nursing and Rehab-ilitation Center, Lehigh-ton.
She was em-ployed in the assem-bly de-partment of the former General Electric Corporation, Str-oudsburg.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Shirley (Knierim) Thompson.
She enjoyed movies, computer games and crocheting.
Surviving are a daughter Kimberly, wife of David Winters, and a son, Richard DeVore, both of East Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren, Brandi Winters, Amanda Winters, Beth Winters, Katelyn Winters, David Winters, Nicole Winters and Angelina Thompson; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Thompson, and her partner, Terri Meadows, in Oregon; two brothers, Arthur III, and his wife, Eileen, of Palmerton, and Gary in Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by brother Brian.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condol-ences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.