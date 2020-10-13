1/1
Anne L. DeVore (Thompson) Sprague
Mrs. Anne L.
DeVore Sprague
Mrs. Anne L. (Thompson) DeVore Sprague, 69, of Forest Inn Road, Lehighton, Towamensing Township, died early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Summit Nursing and Rehab-ilitation Center, Lehigh-ton.
She was em-ployed in the assem-bly de-partment of the former General Electric Corporation, Str-oudsburg.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Shirley (Knierim) Thompson.
She enjoyed movies, computer games and crocheting.
Surviving are a daughter Kimberly, wife of David Winters, and a son, Richard DeVore, both of East Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren, Brandi Winters, Amanda Winters, Beth Winters, Katelyn Winters, David Winters, Nicole Winters and Angelina Thompson; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Thompson, and her partner, Terri Meadows, in Oregon; two brothers, Arthur III, and his wife, Eileen, of Palmerton, and Gary in Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by brother Brian.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condol-ences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 13, 2020.
