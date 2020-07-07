Anthony F. Stella
Anthony F. Stella, 69, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died Saturday afternoon, July 4, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus, after having been stricken at home. He was the husband of Marcia A. (Evans) Stella since July 27, 1972.
He was a self-employ-ed wood-worker for many years.
Born in Glen Ridge, N.J., he was a son of the late Anthony and Estella (Romano) Stella.
He was a graduate of the Wayne Hills High School.
Surviving in addition to his widow are five sons, John of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, Robert, and his fiancée, Amanda, of Glen Spey, N.Y., Jason in Iowa, Richard, and his wife, Devon, of Pocono Lake, and Joshua of Palmerton; and four grandchildren.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. All are welcome. Please observe social distancing and the wearing of a face covering will be required while in the building. Contributions in his name may be made to the Parkinson's Disease, c/o LVHN, P.O. Box 689, Allentown, PA 18105. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.