Anthony P. Jordan
Anthony P. Jordan
Tony P. Jordan, 88, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Lillian E. (Johnson) Jordan since June 16, 1956.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Andrew Jordan Sr. and Rose (DeFino) Lucia-Jordan.
Tony was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Palmerton Area School District, 43 years, retiring in 2002.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Tony was a 1949 graduate of the Palmerton High School, later graduating from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College, and Lehigh University.
He served his country honorably as an Army veteran of Korea, he achieved the rank of sergeant.
Survivors: wife, Lillian; daughter, Patricia, wife of John Nemetch, of Allentown; sons, Andrew, and wife Cheryl Jordan of Palmerton, and Michael, and wife Julie Jordan of Exton; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Mary, Elsie, Julie, MaryAnn and Frances; as well as brothers, Nick and Andrew Jr.
Services: Memorial services with military honors, 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 3-4 p.m., Monday. Private interment. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 243 Lafayette Ave., or, St. John Neumann Regional School, 259 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.


Published in Times News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
OCT
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
