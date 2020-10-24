Anthony

"Tony" P.

Jordan

Anthony "Tony" P. Jordan, 88, of Palmerton, died on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020 in his home with his family around him.

He was the husband of Lillian E. Jordan since June 16, 1956.

He was the son of the late Andrew Jordan Sr. and Rose (DeFino) Lucia-Jordan.

After serving his country during the Korean War, Tony graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College in less than three years and earned his master's degree from Lehigh University.

He was a life-long learner and had more than 60 credits beyond his graduate degree. After teaching special education at the Wolf building in the Northampton Area School District for a few years, Mr. Jordan is named the longest tenured teacher in the history of the Palmerton Area School District serving more than 40 years.

He was incredibly proud of the work that he did as an educator, even though his perspective of holding students accountable and responsible for their actions and their work was not necessarily appreciated, understood, or even accepted by everyone all of the time. However, other perspectives didn't affect his service.

Tony believed that discipline and hard work would help develop young people into adults who positively contribute to society. He also understood the importance of forgiveness and has been heard explaining that character isn't determined when life is good, but when life is hard and how one recovers from a hardship or mistake.

His survivors include his wife of 64 years, Lillian; daughter, Patricia wife of John Nemetch of Allentown who called him "Dad"; sons, Andrew and wife Cheryl Jordan of Palmerton, and Michael and wife Julie Jordan of Exton; grandchildren that knew him as "Pappy," Marybeth, John Joseph (JJ), Chrissy, Tony, Amanda, Michael II (deceased), Kasey, Sydni, Dominic, and Vincent; great-grandchildren (Pappy), Tom, Marissa, Diesel, Alexis, Cody, Jayden, Michael III, and Jett; sisters-in-law, Roseann Wiley and Caroline Wagner.

He was "Uncle Tony" to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Noguiera, Elsie Leshishyn, Julie Burda, MaryAnn Colarusso, and Frances Zangari, as well as brothers, Nick Lucia and Andrew Jordan Jr.

Although family and friends are saddened by his death, they all feel very fortunate to have had him in their lives for so long.

Their message to him is: We love you and we salute you. Farewell!

Announced services for Monday, Oct. 26 have been changed, and will no longer include visitation or services at the funeral home. The family requests privacy and your understanding at this time. Thank you.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store