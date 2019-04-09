Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Anthony Petrosino Obituary
Anthony Petrosino
Anthony Petrosino, 62, of Nesquehoning, passed away Friday, April 5, at his home. He was the husband of Linda (Martinez) DeLaCruz Petrosino.
Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Antonio and Marie (LePore) Petrosino.
He was a mechanic and a driver for most of his life. He also previously owned a limousine business.
Anthony was known to be a kind, considerate, and loving man.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Andrea, and significant other Michael McGinley, of Albrightsville; Anthony Spinelli, and wife Amy, Heather Petrosino-Walsh, and husband Shawn, Nicholas Spinelli, Andrew Smigiel, James Spinelli, and significant other Malynda Brown, all of Wilkes Barre, Kisha DeLaCruz of Albrightsville; stepson, Michael Smigiel and stepdaughter Tonya Smigiel; brothers, Joseph, Paul, and wife Diane; a sister, Nancy; grandchildren, Michael, Donovan, Connor, Jefferson, Faith, Roxanne, Caiden, Nevaeh-Jade, Anthony, Ayla, Andrew, Angelina, Devan, Neo, Giavanna, Addisyn, Lillian, Michael, Jayce, James Beau Jr., Maliyah; great-grand-daughter Natalee.
He was predeceased by a brother, Mario.
Service: Memorial service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. Anthony Pagotto officiating. Calling hours are 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Apr. 9, 2019
