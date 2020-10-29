Mrs. Antoinette C. Greek
Mrs. Antoinette C. "Toni" (Farole) Greek, 84, formerly of Nesquehoning and Lehighton, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville. She was the widow of John M. Greek, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2016.
She was employ-ed by the former Scotty's Fash-ions, Lehighton, for 30 years, and then was a crossing guard for the Lehighton Area School District.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Angelina (Vaccaro) Farole.
She was a member of SS.. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton.
Surviving are a daughter, Debbie, wife of Gene Lehigh of Fort Myers, FL; a brother, Danny, and his wife, Peggy, of Nesquehoning; two stepdaughters, Ann Marie (Tim) Schilling and Karen (Tom) Sandri; two grandsons, Dr. Corey Lehigh, and his wife, Dr. Amy, of Fort Myers, and Kyle Lehigh, and his wife, Stephanie, of Schuylkill Haven; six great-grandchildren, Maelea, Makenzie, Trent, Devon, Sadie and Kevin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Anthony.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com
.