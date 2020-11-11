1/
Antoinette Karas
Antoinette (Horoschak) Karas, 92, of Lehighton, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at The Palmerton Personal Care Home in Palmerton.
Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Elizabeth (Bortniak) Horoschak. She was the wife of the late George Karas, who died in 1996.
Antoinette was a 1945 graduate of the Coaldale High School, and a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lansford.
She was employed for 26 years as a dental assistant to Dr. Clyde L. Graver in Lehighton. During retirement she was a volunteer in the Senior Corps Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
She enjoyed a lifelong hobby of knitting and crafted countless items for charitable causes. Veterans and needy children were among the many that benefitted from her handiwork and enduring spirit of generosity. Antoinette also enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Gail Aronoff; son, George, and wife Vicki (Fedorishen) Karas; and grandson, David, all of Lehighton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by eight siblings.
Service: A private interment was arranged at the parish cemetery in Summit Hill, by Campton Funeral Home in Palmerton. Online condolences and remembrances can be made at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions in her memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans-VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101; or online at DAV.org or directed to any charity or nonprofit organization of choice.


Published in Times News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
