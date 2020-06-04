Antoinette Moyzan
Antoinette Moyzan
Antoinette "Toni" Moyzan, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Louis "Bob" Moyzan, who passed away in December 2017.
Born in Bethlehem, June 22, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Washleski.
She was a secretary for many years with PenTeleData before retiring.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Jim Thorpe.
Toni is survived by three daughters, Wendy Cuthrell in California, Heather, wife of Wilbur Heffelfinger, and Celena, wife of John Marzen, both of Jim Thorpe; a son, Robert, and his wife, Rebecca, of Palmerton; seven grandchildren, Tristyn, Matthew, Krista, Brittney, Aiden, Devlin and Helena; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Emily.
Services: Service and calling hours will be private. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. The David J. Stianche Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, has been entrusted with Toni's funeral services.
Online condolences at www.stianchefh.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 Center Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
570-325-8322
