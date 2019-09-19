|
Arline Potichko
Arline Potichko, 73, of Coaldale, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in her resid-ence.
She worked in the dietary depart-ment of the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, for 18 years.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Olga (Gurgovich) Potichko.
She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School and a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Surviving are her two loving daughters, Heather, wife of Richard White of Coaldale, and Lisa, wife of Mark Marouchoc of Lansford; two sisters, Mary Ann, wife of Jack Sakusky of Tamaqua, and Gloria McArdle of Coaldale; a brother, Paul Potichko of Lehighton; six grandchildren, Natalie White, Blake White, Molly White, Michael Kabana, Katie Kabana and Marley Geusic; a stepgranddaughter, Sarah Marouchoc; a great-grandson, Kayden Kabana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Geusic; and two brothers, Peter and Richard.
Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9-10 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 33 W. Ridge St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 19, 2019