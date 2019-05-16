Armando Coviello

Armando Coviello, 85, beloved father and uncle, of Palmer Township, formerly of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Anna Marie (Parella) Coviello, who passed away on May 6, 1997. They were married for 29 years at her passing.

Born in San Nicola Manfr-edi, Italy, on May 4, 1934, he was a son of the late Ernesto and Carmela (Patrone) Coviello.

Prior to retiring, he and his late wife owned the Anna Marie Ice Cream Parlor, Lehighton.

He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton.

Armando was loved by so many and he cherished his family and friends and enjoyed playing a good game of Texas Holdem at the Mt. Airy Casino. He could always be found smiling and making people laugh, and was just full of life.

He was well taken care of for over seven years by his loving and caring daughter, Carmelina, wife of Anastasios Hatzakos, who he treated like his own son, of Palmer Township.

His companion of 14 years, Peggy Schafer, lives in Lehighton.

He was also predeceased by four sisters, Armida, Antonietta, Generosa and Alfonsina.

Service: Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, by Deacon Joseph Wilhelm in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 242 N. Third St., Lehighton, with the Rev. William N. Seifert officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Lehighton. Call 6:15-8 p.m. Friday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. Vigil service 6 p.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary