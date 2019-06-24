Arnold J. Anthony

Arnold J. Anthony, 89, of Walnutport, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in the home of his daughter, Dolores M. and her husband Robert A. Vasko, of Palmerton. He was the husband of the late Minerva D. (Pauls) Anthony, who passed away Feb. 4, 2019.

Arnold was born in Walnutport Dec. 19, 1929, the son of the late Paul and Beatrice (Klinetop) Anthony.

He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a member of Christ UCC, Walnutport.

He was a powder packer/maintenance lineman at the former Trojan Powder Company for many years.

Arnold was a member of the Diamond Fire Company, Walnutport, American Legion Post 16 Slatington and Walnutport VFW.

Arnold is survived by sons, David L. Anthony, and wife Nancy Gutshall, of Newville, and Ronald P. Anthony of Walnutport; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by Anthony R. Vasko, grandson.

Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Harding Funeral Home Inc., 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. A viewing hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Slatedale Cemetery, with a military honor guard.