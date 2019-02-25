Arthur H. Brobst

Arthur H. Brobst, 88, of Lehighton, East Penn Township, died Friday morning, Feb, 22, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miner's Memorial Campus, Coaldale. He was the husband of Patricia L. (McCann) Brobst since June 30, 1951.

He was a train dispatcher for Conrail for over 25 years before retiring in 1992.

Born in Lofty, Kline Township, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Carl and Margaret (Kostition) Brobst.

He was a member of the Andreas Sporting Club, and was a model train enthusiast.

Surviving in addition to his widow are four daughters, Carla, wife of Bruce Thomas of Aluta, Bushkill Township, Cheri, wife of David Rimshaw in North Carolina, Erin Brobst of Walnutport and Coleen Baatz in Michigan; four sons, Daniel of Allentown, James, and his wife, Kim, of Palmerton, Barry of East Penn Township and Thomas of Egypt, Whitehall Township; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother Harry, and his wife, Amy, of Great Falls, MT.

Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Support Group, c/o LVHN, P.O. Box 689, Allentown, PA 18105. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 25, 2019