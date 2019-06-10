Arthur J. Laury

Arthur J. Laury, 80 of Lehighton, Union Hill, died on Friday, June 7, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of Joan C. (David) Laury, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage on Oct. 21, 2018.

He worked for the former Zinc Cor-poration of Amer-ica, Palmerton, as a supervisor of the Oxide East Plant for 30 years before retiring in 1996.

Born on May 10, 1939, in Franklin Township, he was a son of the late Kenneth Laury and Annabelle (Boyer) Laury.

He served our country in the U.S. Navy as RM3 aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. during peacetime.

He was a life member of the Lehighton Fire Co. No. 1.

Laury was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying football, baseball and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed going to the casinos.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, James M., and his wife, Betsy, of Madison, AL; a brother Willard, and his wife, Sophie, of Lehighton; and two granddaughters, Meghan and Kathryn.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lehighton Memorial Library, 124 North St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary