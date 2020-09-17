1/1
Arthur L. Wolfe
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Llewellyn Wolfe
Arthur Llewellyn Wolfe, 90, of Moore Township, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Weston Rehab & Nursing Center, Lower Saucon Township.
He was born in Lehighton on May 11, 1930, to Charles William and Alverta Matrona (Bauer) Wolfe.
Arthur was a research chemist with Lifelong Emeritus.
Member of the American Chemical Society. "When Someone you love becomes a Memory the Memory becomes a Treasure."
Survivors: children, Richard A., and his wife Doris Wolfe, of Northfield, OH, Ruth Ann Valentino of Madison, OH, Dr. Charles G., and his wife Pamela Wolfe, of Bath, Keith A. Wolfe, Eugene, OR; siblings, Dr. Clayton (Ted) Wolfe of Walnutport, Richard F. Wolfe of Bryan, TX, Burton (Rob) Wolfe-
Arnold of Lakeland, FL, Edna May (Wolfe-Arnold) Bradney of Lakeland, FL; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and the ninth due in April 2021.
Predeceased by his ex-
wife, Marceline G. (Moyer) Wolfe, who died in 2004.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Chemical Society, 1155 Sixteenth Street, NW - Washington, DC 20036.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Dad,
You will be truly missed. The last eight years have definitely been a struggle but wouldn't change that time for anything. It was nice to be able to share with you and wish it had gone on forever but we know that could never be. Thanks for all the good times we had and especially for teaching me to play chess when I was about eight years old. To this day I still play chess on a daily basis and think of you while I'm playing.

With the Pandemic we haven't been able to visit with you for the past six months and really missed that. We didn't even get to give you the latest good news in that we just found out Kimberly is pregnant and you will be a great grandfather again in April. The following phrase we use when we recently lost our beloved Heidi and Corky and will stay in my mind forever. "When Someone you Love becomes a Memory that Memory becomes a Treasure"
We will always love you, Charles
Charles & Pam Wolfe
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved