Dad,

You will be truly missed. The last eight years have definitely been a struggle but wouldn't change that time for anything. It was nice to be able to share with you and wish it had gone on forever but we know that could never be. Thanks for all the good times we had and especially for teaching me to play chess when I was about eight years old. To this day I still play chess on a daily basis and think of you while I'm playing.



With the Pandemic we haven't been able to visit with you for the past six months and really missed that. We didn't even get to give you the latest good news in that we just found out Kimberly is pregnant and you will be a great grandfather again in April. The following phrase we use when we recently lost our beloved Heidi and Corky and will stay in my mind forever. "When Someone you Love becomes a Memory that Memory becomes a Treasure"

We will always love you, Charles



Charles & Pam Wolfe

Son