Arthur R. Main
Arthur R. Main, 73, of Hometown, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Kosch) Main, to whom he was married for 51 years.
He was employed by Mack Trucks in the Lehigh Valley and worked at both its Allentown and Macungie plants.
Born in Coaldale on Feb. 16, 1947, he was a son of the late Arthur and Isabell (Cunning) Main.
He was a 1965 graduate of Tamaqua High School and a 1968 graduate of the Stevens Trade School.
Main was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Brian, and his wife, Susandra, and Brett, both of Hometown, and Jeffrey, and his wife, Tanyamas, of St. Louis, MO; and two grand-children, Taralynn and Tricia Main.
He was also predeceased by two sisters, Isabell Frantz and Virginia Williams.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com