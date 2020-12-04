Arvilla R. Peters

Arvilla R. Peters, 91, formerly of Slatington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Lehighton. She was wife of the late Henry T. Peters. They were married for 64 years prior to his death in 2012.

Born in Walnutport on July 6, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Katie (Marsh) Kern.

Arvilla worked for the former Paris Neckwear, Walnut-port, for many years.

She was a former member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald, former member of the Schnecksville Senior Citizens, and enjoyed camping with her late husband Henry.

Arvilla is survived by daughters, Regina Stepp, Slatington, Judy, and husband Larry Walters, Emerald, Natalie, and husband Robin Distler, Slatington, Tina Beltz, and companion Scott Carter, Lehighton; grandchildren, Chad, Tanya, Teddy, Tara, Danielle, Lisa, Lori, Donald and Dawn; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Kenzie, Kaylee, Ganon, Owen, Devon, Kali, Dakota, Tasha, and John Jr.; great-great-grandchildren, Sammy, Donald, Matthew, Aubrey, John, Jr., Maddison, Hunter, Colton, Braxton, Autumn, Serenity, Skyla, Addison, Brian; sisters, Delphine, and husband Gerald Hock, Allentown, and Jeanette Krause; sister-in-law: Shirley Kern.

She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Schweitzer, siblings Walter Kern; Nadine Gerhadt.

Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Slatedale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 397 Hemlock, Drive, Lehighton, PA 18235; or Compassus Hospice, 7535 Windsor Drive, No. 100, Allentown, PA 18195.





