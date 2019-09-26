|
Assunta Mitchalk
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Assunta "Sunday" Mitchalk, beloved mother, grandmother and aunt on Sept. 24, 2019, at the age of 93.
Sunday was born on Aug. 15, 1926, in Coaldale a daughter of the late Luigi and Rita DePetro.
She was the widow of Joseph Mitchalk, who she married on June 7, 1954.
She was employed by the dietary department of the former Coaldale State Hospital and also worked at many local garment factories throughout the Panther Valley Area.
Sunday was an avid race fan and NASCAR fan and loved to watch her grandson race. She was a lifetime member of the Summit Hill Diligence Fire Co. No. 1 and a faithful member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Sunday is survived by a sister, Francis Kuzma, formerly of Lansford; twin sons, Joseph A. Mitchalk and Louis R. Mitchalk, and his wife Linda, both of Summit Hill; grandchildren, Louis M. Mitchalk of Summit Hill and Lindsey Kern, and her husband Michael, of Chester Heights; a niece, Geraldine Gilbert, and her husband Dave, and nephew, Andrew Kuzma; several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Lawrence; and sister, Mary.
Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Contributions, in Sunday's memory, may be made to the church; or to the Diligence Fire Co. No. 1. Funeral arrangements have been place in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.
Published in Times News on Sept. 26, 2019