Aurora Mae LeBlanc
Aurora Mae LeBlanc, infant daughter of David C. and Melissa S. (Holland) LeBlanc, passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Allentown.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her maternal grandparents, Steven and Linda Holland; aunts, Caitlyn Holland and Dannielle, wife of Travis Lindenmoyer; and uncles, Steven Holland Jr. and Anthony LeBlanc, and his wife, Avary.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in her name may be made to NILMDTS (Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep), 7853 E. Arapahoe Ct., Suite 2150, Centennial, CO 80112. Online condolences may offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019