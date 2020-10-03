Baran L. Hendrickson

Baran L Hendrickson, 57, of New Ringgold, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill-East, Pottsville.

Baran was born in Pottsville, on Jan. 5, 1963, a son of the late Luella (Bachert) and Ralph Hendrickson.

He was employed as a truck driver and owned his own truck for a time which he drove for various local companies.

Most people in our area would remember him as the Mr. Freeze Ice Cream Man serving Orwigsburg, Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville areas in the late 80s.

Baran is survived by his daughter, Hannah Hendrickson and his son, Bradlee Hendrickson.

He is also survived by two brothers, Bruce and Brian Hendrickson.

Service: Graveside service 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at St. Michael's Church Cemetery, 535 St. Michael's Church Road, Hamburg, 19526. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Baran's family may be made to the funeral home.





