Barbara A. Boruch Obituary
Barbara A. Boruch
Barbara A. Boruch, 79, formerly of Bayberry Drive, Danielsville, died early Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, in Gracedale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nazar-eth.
She was a garment worker for the former Scotty's Fashions, Little Gap, for several years.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth A. (Kirchner) Boruch.
She was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville.
Surviving are a sister, Gloria J., wife of Adam F. Newhard of Danielsville; a brother, Paul, and his wife, Pat, of Jamesville, Bath; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport (Ber-linsville). Interment, parish cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Twp. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church, 18088. Online condolences can be offered at www.schisler
funeralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 29, 2019
