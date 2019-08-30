Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Patterson


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Patterson Obituary
Mrs. Barbara
A. Patterson
Mrs. Barbara A. Patterson, 98, a resident of The Palmerton, formerly of Walnutport, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was the wife of Clarence L. Patterson Jr. They were married on June 28, 1947.
She was a teacher for the Colonial Northampton Inter-mediate Unit 20 until retiring in 1982.
Born in Bayonne, N.J., on Sept. 27, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Elsie E. (Neely) Voss.
She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Slatington, where she was active with the Ladies Aid Society.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, James L., and his wife, Cheryl, of Danielsville; a daughter, Lynn N., wife of Russell Bensinger of Danielsville; a son-in-law, Barry Ziegenfus of Womelsdorf; six grandchildren and five, soon to be six, great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by daughter, Nancy Ziegenfus; and a brother, Daniel.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment of cremains to follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the United Presbyterian Church, 6750 PA Rt. 873, Slatington, PA 18080, or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202.
Published in Times News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now