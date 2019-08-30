|
Mrs. Barbara
A. Patterson
Mrs. Barbara A. Patterson, 98, a resident of The Palmerton, formerly of Walnutport, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was the wife of Clarence L. Patterson Jr. They were married on June 28, 1947.
She was a teacher for the Colonial Northampton Inter-mediate Unit 20 until retiring in 1982.
Born in Bayonne, N.J., on Sept. 27, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Elsie E. (Neely) Voss.
She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Slatington, where she was active with the Ladies Aid Society.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, James L., and his wife, Cheryl, of Danielsville; a daughter, Lynn N., wife of Russell Bensinger of Danielsville; a son-in-law, Barry Ziegenfus of Womelsdorf; six grandchildren and five, soon to be six, great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by daughter, Nancy Ziegenfus; and a brother, Daniel.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment of cremains to follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the United Presbyterian Church, 6750 PA Rt. 873, Slatington, PA 18080, or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202.
Published in Times News on Aug. 30, 2019