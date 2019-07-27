|
Barbara A. Vacula
Barbara A. Vacula, 70, of Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home in the care of her family.
Born Tuesday, March 8, 1949, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Robert O. and Anna M. (Ulshafer) Brode. Barb was predeceased by husband William R. "Rico" Vacula; brother, Barry J. Brode Sr. and his wife, Barbara.
Barb was a graduate of Tamaqua High School. She had worked for the former Atlas Powder Co., The White Diner, Miner's Memorial Hospital, and for J.E. Morgan Knitting. Barb loved the company of her friends and family, and, most of all, her animals. She had an enormous heart and a smile that could light up the room.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin L. Bowman of Tamaqua; son, Jamie S. Ketchledge and his fiancee, Jennifer Gogal, of Tamaqua; three grand children, William J. Bowman III, Brittany L. Bowman, Jamie R. Ketchledge; stepsister, Judith Vacula and her children; stepson, William R. Vacula Jr. and his wife, Jodi, and their child; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services. Interment will be in Sky View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Barbara may be made by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on July 27, 2019