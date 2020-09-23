1/1
Barbara A. Walk
Barbara A. Walk, 82, of Lehighton, formerly of Kunkletown, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in The Summit Nursing Home, Lehigh-ton.
Her life's work was tending to her family's farm in Kunkle-town.
Born in Kunkletown, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Stella (Newell) Walk.
She was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
She loved to be outdoors and search for Indian arrowheads, hunt, ride horses, read, look around inside the Country Junction general store and take long walks with her two dogs, Iris and Amber.
Surviving are numerous cousins.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, 500 Church Dr., Trachsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Masks are required. Contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.


Published in Times News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
