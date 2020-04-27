|
|
Barbara Ann Gaydos
Barbara Ann Gaydos, 83, of Waltham, MA, formerly of Boston, MA, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, in Waltham.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kusko) Gaydos.
She grew up in Coaldale, where she was a graduate of the former St. Mary's Catholic High School.
Barbara was involved with the arts working for the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA, and also owned Kennedy Studios, a picture framing business, in Bar Harbor, ME.
While growing up in Coaldale she attended the former SS. Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Church and remained an active Catholic throughout her life, and was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.
Surviving are a son Michael Nowak, and wife Beth, of Begrade, ME, and Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Lori Nowak-Kennedy of Concord, MA; a brother, Edward Gaydos, and wife Marie, of Orwigsburg; a sister-inlaw, Peggy Gaydos of Quakertown; grandchildren Victoria Nowak, Megan Nowak, Christian Kennedy, Kyra Kennedy and Gabrielle Kennedy.
She was predeceased by a son, Craig Nowak; a brother, Robert Gaydos; and a sister, Dolores McDonald.
Services: will be private in accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Online condolences may be made to the family at
www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 27, 2020