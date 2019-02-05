Mrs. Barbara Ann Marouchoc

Mrs. Barbara Ann Marouchoc, 75, of Allentown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late James S. Marouchoc of Nesquehoning, who passed away in 2013. They were married for 47 years.

Before retiring, she was a photo processor for Guardian Photo.

Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Ella (Mikulski) Badowski.

She was also a parishioner of the Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her two sons, James Jr., and his fiancée, Christy, of Nazareth, and David, and his wife, Joie, of Lower Saucon, daughter Lori, wife of Richard Guman of Bethlehem, and her eight grandchildren, Taylor, Alex, Stephen, Nicholas, Jack, Carolyn, Nathan and Landry.

She is also survived by a brother, Richard Badowski, and his wife, Mary Helen, and a sister, Mary Lou McGlinchey, of Lansford.

She was also predeceased by her brother, Bernard Badowski.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences can be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 5, 2019