Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Ararat Cemetery
1165 Route 109 (NY 109)
Lindenhurst, NY
Mrs. Barbara
August Spitzer
Mrs. Barbara August Spitzer, 82, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of Arthur A.J. Spitzer.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Herman and Frances (Diamond) Silberfeld.
She enjoyed traveling the world, reading and Facebooking her friends and family.
Surviving are a grandson, Justin A. Carlucci, and a daughter, Rhonda S., wife of Robert M. Kolnik, both of Lehighton; and a son, Brian August, and his companion, Beth Weller of Brooklyn, N.Y.
She was also predeceased by a son, Jeffrey August; and a brother, Phillip Silberfeld.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, Mount Ararat Cemetery, 1165 Route 109 (NY 109) Lindenhurst, NY 11757. Contributions in her name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.
com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 5, 2019
