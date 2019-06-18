Home

Mrs. Barbara B. Dougher
Mrs. Barbara B. Dougher, 98, of Lehighton, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in her residence. She was the widow of Paul Dough-er.
Prior to retir-ing, she was a third grade el-ement-ary school teacher for the Lehighton Area School District at the First Ward Elementary School, Lehighton, for over 30 years.
Born in Palmerton on Sunday, Jan. 16, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Noll.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Mrs. Dougher was a former member of the Lehighton Lady Elks Club, and was a member of the PSCA, PASR, the Pennsylvania State School Teachers Union and School Retirees Association.
In her early years, she was a licensed pilot and flew bi-planes out of the Fogelsville Airport and occasionally out of the Lehighton Airport.
During World War II, she worked as a draftswoman.
She was an avid Civil War buff and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Paula J. of Glen Burnie, MD; three sons, Theodore, and his wife, Michelle, in New York, Thomas, and his wife, Cary, in Virginia, and John, and his wife, Barbara, in New Jersey; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Christine, Sarah, Stephanie, Kyle and Dylan; four great-grandchildren, Tuner, Elise, Ophelia and Max; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Thelma Prutzman; and a brother, Donald.
Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Emma Weaver, SALM, officiating. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in her name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on June 18, 2019
