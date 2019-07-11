|
Barbara S. Deiter
Barbara S. Deiter, 80, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Thomas E. Deiter.
Born May 1, 1939, in Parryville, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Katherine (Straup) Fritzinger.
Barbara worked as a sewing machine operator for various companies, including Tama Manufacturing and Halsen Products.
She was a member of Friedens UCC Church.
Barbara enjoyed gardening and reading.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by sons, Eric Strohl, Jeffrey Strohl and Gregory Strohl; daughters, Sharon Howard and Kathy Lauer; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janet Kelchner and Joan Frable.
Services: A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 15, at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Barbara.
Published in Times News on July 11, 2019