T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's UCC
891 Columbia Ave
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's UCC
891 Columbia Ave
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Barbara F. Birch Obituary
Barbara F. Birch
Barbara F. Birch, 73, of Palmerton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. She was the wife of Clifford D. Birch. They were married for 32 years last January.
Born in Rayne, Essex, England, Barbara was a daughter of the late Sidney and Lily (Miller) Spooner.
She worked as an office clerk for more than 25 years for K-Mart Stores.
Barbara was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton, and the Palmerton Library Knitting Club.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Sharon and husband, Richard Shander, of Whitehall, Diane Frable and companion, Joe Danyo, of Palmerton; grandchildren, Jonathan Frable and companion, Rebekah Maehrer, Jared and Ethan; sisters, Judith Ann and husband, John Tucker, Molly Alice Spooner; brother, Allan Harry James Spooner and wife, Carol Ann Jennifer, all in the United Kingdom; and nieces and nephews.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church at 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton. Call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in church. Arrangements are under the T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, Palmerton 18071.
Published in Times News on Dec. 28, 2019
