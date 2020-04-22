|
Mrs. Barbara L. Downs
Mrs. Barbara L. Downs, 78, of Center Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus. She was the wife of James W. Downs Sr. They would have celebrated 55 years of marr-iage in May.
She had been em-ployed for many years in the cafe-teria of Jim Thorpe Area Junior-Senior High School before retiring in 1993.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Francis "Tot" and Pearl M. (Shoop) Stehle.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, and was a graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School,
She was an avid supporter and leader of the 4-H Program. She also supported her husband and his racing cars.
Whether she was at the wheel of a race car or barrel racing her horse, she was the one to beat!
Barbara loved her farm, gardening, cutting grass and hanging laundry in the outdoors.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, James W. Jr.; a daughter, Pearl, wife of Jason Sheckler; four grandchildren, Travis Andrews, and his wife, Alyson, Jill, wife of Dustin Roth, Gavin Downs and Jayden "Mo" Downs; and three great-grandchildren, Carley Andrews, Wyatt Andrews and Marit Roth.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Jane Ann Downs; and a brother, Francis T. Stehle
She is leaving behind her beloved miniature horse, Licorice.
Service: Due to the current restriction, a memorial service will be announced at a later date by the Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2020