Barbara T. Scott
Barbara T. Scott, 95, of East Penn Township, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Palmerton, Palmerton. She was the wife of the late Evan W. Scott Jr., who passed away Feb. 1, 2017.
Born in New Bedford, Mass. on Thursday, March 13, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Marion (Brotherson) Taylor.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by W .T. Grant Department Stores as an office manager. She was a former member of the Red Hat Ladies Group in Florida, and in her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, theorem painting, and spending time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Gail S., wife of Richard Reich of Lehighton; a son, attorney Donald T. Scott and wife, Mary, of Glastonbury, Connecticut; a brother-in-law, Donald Scott of Philadelphia; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Stewart M. Scott; a sister, Lois Crowe; and brothers, William and Ralph Jr.
Services: Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. A graveside service will be held the following morning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 in the Ewing Church Cemetery, 100 Scotch Road, Trenton, New Jersey with the Rev. Robert A. Johnson II officiating. A memorial church service in her honor at Salem Bible Fellowship Church, Lehighton will be announced in the future. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on June 22, 2019
