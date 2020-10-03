Barbara Woskolub
Barbara Woskolub, 99, of Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 1 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Ilko Woskolub who died on Sunday, March 10, 2013.
Born in the Ukraine on Friday, June 3, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Wasyl and Katherine (Mishko) Dula.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the housekeeping department of the Penn Center Building in Philadelphia. Barbara was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Palmerton. She was also a member of the Ukrainian Homestead in Mahoning Township.
Surviving are two daughters, Lydia, wife of John Tinelli, of Lehighton, Mary, wife of David Dorman, of North Wildwood, N.J.; a son, Basil Woskolub of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Servies: Panachida will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton followed by Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Palmerton with the Rev. Vlodomir Baran officiating. Call 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment in St. Vladimir's Catholic (Upper) Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the church at 101 Lehigh Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
.