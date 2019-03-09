Barry G. Thompson Sr.

Barry G. Thompson Sr., 73, of Ashfield passed away on Thursday evening, March 7, at his residence with his wife and family at his side.

He was the husband of Sherry L. (Moser) Thompson. They were together for 40 years and were married for 13 years last March 17.

Born in Lehighton on Friday, Dec. 21, 1945, he was the son of the late George and Violet (Schafer) Thompson.

He served our country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of PFC.

He was most recently employed by Paul Johnston Hauling Services as a Tri-Axle driver and formerly worked in the same capacity and as a tractor-trailer operator for Schleicher's/East Penn trucking.

He was of the Lutheran faith and formerly attended church services at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Weissport.

In his spare time he could be found watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play pro football and watching number 3 Dale Earnhardt Sr. and number 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the NASCAR circuit.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters Lisa Ledoux and Tracy Thompson; two sons, Barry Thompson Jr. and Todd Thompson of Del.; a stepson, Edwin Steigerwalt of Lehighton; two sisters, Sandra, wife of Dennis Huseman of N.C. and Marianne Smith of Nesquehoning; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step-

daughter, Tracey Sherer and two infant sons.

Service: A graveside Celebration Of Life Service in his honor will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, North Weissport with SALM Emma Weaver officiating followed by full military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 Online condolences can be offered at

