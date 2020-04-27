Home

Barry L. Lindermuth

Barry L. Lindermuth Obituary
Barry L. Lindermuth
Barry L. Lindermuth, 62, of Summit Hill, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.
Born in Lehigh-
ton on July 2, 1957, he was a son of Evelyn (Miller) Quigley of Hometown and the late Gordon Lindermuth.
Barry was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1976.
He previously worked for Strick Trailers in Lehighton.
Barry was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed fishing and loved dogs.
Surviving are a wife, Karen Miller; daughters, Keri Lindermuth of Summit Hill and Tara (Lindermuth) Schreppel, and her husband Chad, of Carlisle; grandsons, Derek and Kyle Binder; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Hayden Binder; brothers, David Lindermuth and Norman Holland; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, James Quigley; and brother, Gordon Lindermuth Jr.
Service: Funeral service will be private due to current public health regulations. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 27, 2020
